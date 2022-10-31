Cooper Kupp Injury: Fantasy Football Managers Will Be Happy With Report Kupp had to be helped off the field Sunday by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

It appears Cooper Kupp will be just fine after scaring both Rams coach Sean McVay and countless fantasy football managers Sunday during Los Angeles’ Week 8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Kupp needed to be helped off the field after suffering an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ 31-14 defeat. Given the situation, McVay took blame for having Kupp remain in the game, though the coach initially was hopeful the reigning Offensive Player of the Year would recover from an ankle injury.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport provided a positive update on Kupp.

“My understanding is that he suffered a regular, low-ankle sprain (Sunday) real, real late in the game,” Rapoport said on NFL Now. ” … Regardless, from what I understand, Cooper Kupp believes he has dodged a bullet, that he is going to eventually be OK. And I would put his ankle injury in the category of day-to-day or questionable, or something where he’s got a chance to play. But you need to see how it responds, how swollen it gets, how it takes to rehab. It seems like overall the Rams star receiver is going to be fine, but we need to see how the week goes before we determine his (Week 9) availability.”

Kupp has been just about the only positive for the Rams’ offense through eight weeks. He has 64 catches for 686 yards and five receiving touchdowns on the season.

The 3-4 Rams will look to bounce back from their loss to the 49ers with a Week 9 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.