Cowboys Pass Rusher Didn’t Take Too Kindly To Being Underdogs To Rams

The Cowboys have bettors a heads up heading into Week 5, and Dallas backed up its confidence with a dominant win over the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles took a 22-10 loss to the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys, and the fifth-year quarterback is now 5-0 as a starter in his career. Dallas entered the matchup as 5.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and took the outright win thanks to their defense taking advantage of a weakened Rams offensive line.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters heading into SoFi Stadium that Dallas was “nobody’s underdogs,” and defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence doubled down on that sentiment after the win.

“Sometimes, you wish you could bet in Vegas,” Lawrence said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “When (expletives) throwing you alley-oops like this, you don’t want to pass on it.”

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022-23 season for betting on NFL games, but it’s definitely easy for Lawrence to say betting on the Cowboys was the play for the game after winning said game.

The pass rusher made a big play to start the game with a 19-yard fumble return touchdown, and the Cowboys didn’t look back.