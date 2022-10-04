D-backs, Giants National League Best Bets for October 4 by SportsGrid 5 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.Arizona Diamondbacks (-120) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (+102) Total: 7 (O -102, U -120)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers are set to continue their three-game series tonight from American Family Field. The home side opened the series last night with a 6-5 victory in extra innings, but with the Philadelphia Phillies also winning, the Brewers are eliminated from postseason contention. That can’t be a good feeling after coming up with a big victory, so it could be a tough night at the ballpark for Milwaukee this evening. The Brewers underachieved this season after entering the year as the favorites to capture the NL Central crown again. Entering this contest, the visitors have posted a 3-7 record over their past ten games, while the Brewers are 5-5 over that same sample size.

Pitching has been a significant strength of both clubs, which should be evident in this matchup. The D-backs are expected to send right-hander Zac Gallen to the mound, while the Brewers will counter with left-hander Eric Lauer. Gallen has continued to be a massive bright spot for the Diamondbacks, and there’s little doubt he’s going to be an important part of their starting rotation moving forward. The righty has posted a 12-3 record with a 2.46 ERA and 186 strikeouts, while Lauer is 10-7 with a 3.83 ERA and 150 punchouts. Both starters have performed better than expected, so we shouldn’t be surprised by the low total set at seven.

Even with the Brewers winning last night, it’s hard to see them having a ton of energy after being eliminated from postseason contention. The D-backs are sending one of their most consistent starters to the mound, and he should give this club a much-needed jolt in the second last game on their schedule. As a result, targeting the visitors on the moneyline has some value at -120.

Best Bet: D-backs moneyline (-120)

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres are set to face off tonight for Game 2 of a three-game series from Petco Park. The Padres scored a seven spot in the bottom of the eighth last night to pick up the victory and will be trying to secure the second Wild Card seed in the National League. The Giants enter this matchup playing some solid baseball, owning a 7-3 record over their past ten games, while the Padres are 5-5 over that same sample size. What’s interesting about the National League side of the playoff bracket is that if the Padres do clinch the second Wild Card seed, they’ll play a more challenging opponent in the Wild Card round, with either the New York Mets or Atlanta Braves as their opponent.

Pitching has been a strength of these clubs this year, but the edge in this matchup should go to the visiting Giants. San Francisco will send prized left-hander Carlos Rodon to the bump, while the Padres will counter with a lefty of their own in Sean Manaea. The Giants starter has posted a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA and 237 strikeouts, while Manaea is 7-9 with a 5.15 ERA and 150 punchouts. Rodon has largely been up to the task against the Padres, while Manaea has struggled against the Giants. The Giants lefty continues to be one of the most consistent arms in baseball, and that should be no different this evening.

Even though this game means more to the Padres, the Giants are a massive value play on this slate, especially when you consider how well they’ve been playing throughout September. In addition, they have one of their best arms on the mound with a plus-money price tag attached to it, meaning siding with the Giants at +132 on the moneyline warrants consideration.

Best Bet: Giants moneyline (+132)