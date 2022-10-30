D.J. Moore, Kicker Deliver Panthers Bettors Brutal Beat Vs. Falcons Eddy Pineiro missed two makeable kicks by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

The Carolina Panthers looked to have the game in hand, but a few key blunders gave the Atlanta Falcons control of the NFC South.

The biggest blunder was made by D.J. Moore who caught a desperation pass from P.J. Walker to tie the game with 12 seconds left in regulation. The wide receiver proceeded to then take his helmet off, which trigged an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Instead of kicking a 33-yard extra point, Eddy Pineiro had to go out and try to make a 48-yard kick. The third-year pro’s career long is 54 yards, but Pineiro missed the kick, sending the game into overtime.

The Panthers then had another chance to win the game when C.J. Henderson picked off a Marcus Mariota pass and returned it to the Falcons 20-yard line. The game seemed to be in hand — ESPN gave Carolina a 90.7% win probability on the interception, and when D’Onta Foreman rushed for six yards to send it to the Atlanta 14, its win probability went up to 95%.

But Pineiro went out for a 33-yard field goal — the length of an extra point — and proceeded to miss it, again. The Falcons then drove the length of the field, and Younghoe Koo kicked a 41-yard field goal to win the game.

The Falcons were four-point favorites heading into the Week 8 matchup, so they didn’t cover the spread, but 32% of bets and 36% of the handle were on the Panthers moneyline at +175, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet would have paid out $275, but Carolina bettors were left empty handed as the Falcons now lead the NFC South with a 4-4 record, ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are 3-5.

Moore’s name has popped up in trade rumors as the NFL trade deadline draws near this Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if Sunday’s blunder has an impact on the wide receiver’s status with the team.