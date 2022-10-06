David Montgomery Returns to Bears Practice For 1st Time Since Injury by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee) took part in practice for the first time since leaving the Week 3 meeting with the Houston Texans. Montgomery did not play in last Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants.

While the former Iowa State Cyclone was just a limited participant today, it’s a good sign for his status against the Minnesota Vikings this week.

In 2022, Montgomery has attempted 35 rushes for 159 yards in three games. He has also made five receptions on six targets for 38 yards.

If Montgomery can’t go on Sunday, Khalil Herbert should be in line for a massive workload after getting the bulk of carries since Montgomery went down. Herbert ran for 77 yards in Chicago’s loss to the New York Giants last week after dropping 157 yards on the ground against Houston.

The Bears are substantial road dogs for this weekend’s matchup in Minnesota. Chicago is a +7.5 point underdog and +290 on the moneyline, with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.