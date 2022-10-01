Dodgers' Justin Turner Did Not Play Friday vs. Rockies
Justin Turner was again out of the starting lineup Friday for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Dodgers’ official website reports.
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup vs. Rockies: pic.twitter.com/uIdHNe5PLl— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 30, 2022
Turner is dealing with a leg injury that will now cost him at least three starts. The Dodgers aren’t stating the exact nature of the damage or how long they expect Turner to be out of the lineup. The Dodgers could just be playing it safe as they have nothing to play for until their playoffs begin in about two weeks. Max Muncy played third base with Trayce Thompson, the designated hitter in Turner’s absence.
As for Saturday, the Dodgers will be hosting the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers will start Michael Grove while the Rockies will have Kyle Freeland on the bump. The Dodgers are -120 (-1.5) on the run line and -250 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.