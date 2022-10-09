Ducks Goalie John Gibson Suffers Upper-Body Injury by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The No. 1 goaltender for the Anaheim Ducks left Saturday’s preseason game after just one period with an apparent upper-body injury. John Gibson stopped 16 of 19 shots in the first before exiting the game and not taking the ice for the second frame. Backup Anthony Stolarz took the crease in relief of Gibson as the Ducks went on to lose 6-3 to the Los Angeles Kings in their last game of the preseason.

While there have been no updates to Gibson’s status, this very well could have been a precautionary move for the veteran. Seeing as last night was Anaheim’s last exhibition game and the veteran tender has plenty of miles on him, the Ducks may have chosen to give the 29-year-old some extra rest before the start of the season.

Anaheim will open its 2022-23 campaign on Wednesday when they host the Seattle Kraken. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Ducks as slight moneyline favorites sitting at -120 on the moneyline. The game total sits at 6 (Over -105/Under -115). Puck drop is scheduled for 10 PM ET.