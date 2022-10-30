F1 Round 19 – Best Bets: Mexico Grand Prix by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

AutÃ³dromo Hermanos RodrÃ­guez in Mexico will play host to round 20 of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship. There isn’t much to play for as Red Bull Racing has clinched the constructor’s championship, and Max Verstappen has won the Driver’s Championship – however, a record is still on the line, and money is still on the table!

There wasn’t much fanfare as Max Verstappen clinched his 2nd straight world championship. It required a post-race penalty for one of the Ferrari drivers for it to be confirmed. The constructor’s championship was established shortly after the German company announced the death of co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Verstappen and his Red Bull team hope to properly celebrate Max setting a new Formula 1 record for most wins in a season. He is currently tied with Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel with 13 wins.

Saturday’s qualifying session ended with the man himself in pole position, marking the 11th straight year there will be a different pole sitter at the Mexican Grand Prix. Rounding out the top three are the Mercedes cars of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, respectively. They have steadily improved throughout the season and have managed to get at least one car onto the podium in three of the six races since the mid-summer break. Sitting just outside the front 3 is the Mexican international Sergio Perez in his Red Bull. Despite the roars of the crowd – he struggled through the qualifying session with electrical and DRS issues. He’ll start 4th on the grid. Without further ado, here are my best bets for the Mexican Grand Prix.

1st Bet: Verstappen to win the Mexico Grand Prix (-175)

No driver has won the Mexico Grand Prix from pole position since 2016. Max Verstappen, however, is not just any driver. He is a driver chasing history. Sitting on 13 wins, level with Michael Schumacher – one of the greatest ever to have the black and white flag waved in his direction – and former champion, current Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel. This is all trivial, though, Verstappen’s nerves are made of steel, and the chances of him letting up now are slim to none.

Both Red Bulls will continue to be the fastest cars on the track, and Max has now won 13 of the 19 races so far this year. I know (-175) isn’t the big sexy number you’re looking for, and it may sit outside your sweet spot – but this bet was set at (-245) last week with Verstappen starting from an inferior position. I say, take advantage of where this line is set.

2nd Bet: Sergio Perez Podium Finish? YES (-130)

His car is fast. He is at home. He struggled in qualifying, but it’s destiny. Checho is GOING to finish on the podium. Who he unseats, well – that’s above my pay grade. I, quite frankly, don’t care as long as the man gets his fairytale ending.

3rd Bet: HAAS First Car to Retire (+500)

Betting on failure is not my favorite way to win money – but you do what you have to do in these troubling times. While it may seem like Nicholas Latifi rarely gets his Williams over the finish line (17% career retirement rate), there is a driver who does it even less. As far as the Williams goes, Latifi’s teammate Alexander Albon has a 10% career retirement rate. That’s FAR better than the collective rate of the Haas drivers. Mick Schumacher’s retirement rate sits at 14% – but Kevin Magnussen sits at a painful 18%. There’s good money to be had here – maybe tease the Williams, too (if you’re feeling spicy).

It’s lights out, and away we go. Straight to the bank.

