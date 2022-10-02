Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Active vs. Browns by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Until a couple of seasons ago, Cordarrelle Patterson could have qualified as a certified journeyman in the NFL. Ten seasons later, split across five teams, the Atlanta Falcons have unlocked his full potential.

The knee injury that limited him throughout the week won’t keep Patterson out against the Cleveland Browns, as he’s been cleared to play in Week 4.

Falcons’ RB Cordarrelle Patterson is active today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2022

Patterson has exceeded 120 rushing yards in two of three contests this season, finding paydirt twice. He’ll have a chance to go off against a Browns’ defensive line dealing with injuries to several players, including Myles Garrett, Jadaveon Clowney, and Taven Bryan.

The Falcons will need Patterson at his best as they look to win consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 5 and 6 of last year.

The betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook continue to favor the visitors, with the Browns listed as modest -1.5 road chalk for the inter-conference matchup. The total is set at 48.5.