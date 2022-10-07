Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (Hamstring) OUT for Week 5 vs. Bucs by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to Tampa Bay minus the services of one of their best offensive weapons. According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, tight end Kyle Pitts has been ruled OUT for Week 5’s contest against the Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury.

The injury has sidelined Pitts for Atlanta’s three practices, and one must assume a Week 6 return is not a sure thing.

Billed as a top-three tight end in fantasy circles, the 22-year-old has been a colossal disappointment thus far, recording ten catches for 150 scoreless yards across four games. Perhaps more concerning for owners is Pitts’s playing time. The former fourth overall pick in on less than 70% of the snaps in back-to-back weeks.

With Pitts sidelined, rookie wideout Drake London should be even more of a focal point in the Falcons’ passing game. Through four weeks, London leads all Atlanta pass catchers in targets (32), catches (18), yards (231), and touchdowns (two).

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Falcons as +10 point road underdogs on the spread and +350 on the moneyline.