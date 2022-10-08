Falcons Without Kyle Pitts vs. Bucs Sunday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Kyle Pitts won’t play Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Pitts is dealing with a hamstring injury that will cost him the game tomorrow versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The ailment could also force him to sit Week 6 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

The 2022 season has been underwhelming for the talented tight end, with only 10 receptions for 150 yards and no scores in four games. Atlanta has come under heavy criticism for how they are using Pitts in their offensive game plan.

This week, the Falcons were also dealt another blow when they announced running back Cordarrelle Patterson would be placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.