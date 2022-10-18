Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire: Top NFL Players To Add The trade of Robbie Anderson should improve his fantasy standing by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Fantasy football managers might have a few holes in their respective lineups given the amount of impactful wide receivers on the bench this weekend as Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs and A.J. Brown all are on a Week 7 bye.

For some owners it will mean elevating depth wideouts from the bench, but for others it will mean scouring the waiver wire in hopes of landing a valuable streaming option or long-term play.

We’ve highlighted a pair of wideouts among four total players to consider adding off the fantasy football waiver wire. The players listed currently are owned in 45% or less of Yahoo leagues.

Robbie Anderson, WR, Arizona Cardinals (13%)

The limitations of Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers’ offense have hindered Anderson more so than his individual talent. But following a trade to the Cardinals, which probably was a bit foreseen given the fact Anderson was kicked off Carolina’s sideline in Week 6, the wideout’s fantasy stock should be provided a bit of a boost. Anderson now enters a situation in Arizona with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown sidelined due to injury and DeAndre Hopkins returning from a suspension. Brown, of note, was fourth in the NFL in targets and seventh in average scoring given his connection with Kyler Murray, per Sportradar. Owners might not be thrilled with inserting Anderson into the Week 7 lineup given his recent arrival, but having the veteran on the bench moving forward wouldn’t be as bad a situation as it was last week.

Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts (40%)

Pierce is well-deserving of a roster spot after his third straight double-digit performance in Week 6. The Colts rookie wideout now has averaged 12.78 points per game since Week 3, which ranks 27th at the position, per Sportradar. Additionally, his 27 targets in those four games is tied for 30th among wideouts. Pierce undoubtedly is behind Colts star Michael Pittman Jr. when it comes to Matt Ryan’s top target, but he’s earned the trust of the veteran quarterback as has the skillset to make plays in the passing game.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons (15%)

For owners who have debated dropping Matthew Stafford or Russell Wilson for weeks, it seems the time has come to do so. Allow Mariota to fill their spot. Mariota ranks 15th in average scoring as his 15.80 points per game is better than Tom Brady, Daniel Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo, Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Stafford and many others. The Falcons have not tasked Mariota with doing much through the air — he’s thrown 20 passes just once this season — but his ability with his legs and touchdown potential makes him a serviceable streamer given the questions surrounding the position.

Deon Jackson, RB, Indianapolis Colts (41%)

The injury status of Jonathan Taylor is a bit up in the air, but Jackson certainly made a case for himself to carve out a role regardless of Taylor’s status or that of Nyheim Hines, who also is questionable with a concussion. Jackson was the highest scoring running back in Week 6 as he shredded the Jacksonville Jaguars and turned 22 touches into 121 total yards and one touchdown. While both Taylor and Hines are viewed a legitimate pass-catching backs, Jackson’s 10 catches on 10 targets (!) for 79 receiving yards proves he’s right there with him. Jacksonville certainly isn’t the best defense, but the production nevertheless would make it tough for Indy to staple him back to the bench.