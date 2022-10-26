Fantasy Football Week 8 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions Injuries and bye weeks might throw lineups in a tailspin by Sean T. McGuire 15 minutes ago

Fantasy football managers will have more decisions to make leading up to Week 8 with a handful of injuries to lineup mainstays and two fantasy-relevant NFL teams on their bye week.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will accompany Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers on the Week 8 bye. Meanwhile, fantasy football owners will be filling the void without New York Jets running back Breece Hall, Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf, among others, as Week 7 injuries cause them to be taken out of starting lineups.

With that, here are our starts and sits ahead of Week 8 in fantasy football:

Starts

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

The debate with Pollard this season has had a lot more to do with the amount of snaps he sees rather than his skillset. Well, Pollard saw a season-high 65% of snaps in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions and turned it into 14 touches for 109 yards. Ezekiel Elliott appeared on Wednesday’s injury report after hinting at soreness immediately after Dallas’ win. The Cowboys have a bye week after their contest against the Chicago Bears, creating some speculation the team could dial back Elliott’s workload against the Bears to given him additional time off. Chicago, despite most recently limiting the New England Patriots on the ground Monday night, allow the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season behind ranking 29th in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns allowed. Pollard is viewed as RB19 on Yahoo, ahead of Elliott at RB20.

D’Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers

We advised adding Foreman off the waiver wire, and we’re thinking about taking it a step further with Carolina gearing up for a Week 8 game with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have performed just fine against opposing running backs this season, ranking in the top 10 in points allowed to players at the position. But Foreman performed very well in Week 7 while splitting snaps with Chuba Hubbard following the trade of Christian McCaffrey — he finished RB17 in scoring. Hubbard now has his status in doubt due to an ankle injury. Foreman saw 54% of snaps and finished with 17 touches for 145 total yards, indicating a larger role with Hubbard’s injury could make for a top 15 output. Yahoo has Foreman ranked RB30 entering Week 8.

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Jones, fresh of a Week 7 win in which he ran for 100-plus yards and one touchdown, now will go up against a Seahawks’ defense which has allowed the seventh-most rushing yards to quarterbacks. Seattle allows the 11th-most points to signal-callers this season after Kyler Murray compiled 100 rushing yards in Week 6. No team in the league allows more yards per attempt than the Seahawks. Oh yeah, and Jones quietly is a top 10 quarterback in average scoring this fantasy football season, per Sportradar. He ranks as Yahoo’s QB9 this week, ahead of opposing quarterback Geno Smith, Tom Brady, Derek Carr and others.

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

We’ve been growing high on Lockett in recent weeks given the resurgence of Geno Smith, but the injury to fellow Seahawks wideout D.K. Metcalf should help Lockett’s target share increase greatly. Of note, Lockett received 53 targets through seven weeks with Metcalf receiving 52 — both players ranking inside the top 25, per Sportradar. Lockett, who has averaged 14 points per week in full-point leagues, is viewed as WR15 entering Week 8, ahead of a number of wideouts he might have been benched for earlier this season. This has far more to do with Lockett’s ceiling than his opponent, though, as the Giants allow the third-fewest points to wideouts this season.

Sits

AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

You’d have to be in a pretty bad spot in order to start Dillion against the Bills on “Sunday Night Football.” Most notably, nobody has allowed fewer points to running backs than Buffalo has this season. Additionally, Dillon has fallen off in a big way, ranking RB54 in scoring since Week 4 behind an average of 5.88 points, per Sportradar. The Packers running back also saw a season-low 30% of snaps in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders. Dillon is ranked Yahoo’s RB37 entering the Week 8 contest.

James Robinson, RB, New York Jets

Robinson landing with the Jets actually is a very intriguing move with New York currently in second place of the AFC East and inching closer to its first playoff berth in more than a decade. Going forward this season, Robinson should improve the Jets’ backfield depth following the season-ending injury to Breece Hall, as he’ll play alongside Michael Carter. However, he shouldn’t be trusted to have a meaningful role in his first week, and he reportedly might not even play. The Patriots have been one of the better teams against running backs this season, allowing the eighth-fewest points to ball carriers. Robinson is viewed as Yahoo’s RB41 entering the slate.

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Injuries to wideouts and the return of Dak Prescott might have Gallup fantasy managers debating his standing, but given the receiver’s zero in Week 7, it’s worth keeping him on the bench. Gallup saw just two targets in 67% of snaps against the Lions on Sunday and didn’t record a catch. Now, the Cowboys will go up against a Bears’ defense which has allowed the fourth-fewest points to receivers this season. He’s viewed as Yahoo’s WR39.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense

This one is rather simple: The Buccaneers cannot be trusted, especially on a short week against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.