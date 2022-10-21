Former World No. 1 Simona Halep Suspended Following Positive Drug Test by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to theguardian.com, former World No. 1 tennis star Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended following a positive drug test at the 2022 US Open. Halep, who tested positive for the drug Roxadustat, could be facing a ban of up to four years.

The 31-year-old has denied any wrongdoing and took to social media Friday to proclaim her innocence, tweeting:

“Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed. I will fight to the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance, and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out.”

Under provisional suspension, Halep will be barred from competing in or attending any sanctioned events.

A native of Romania, Halep is a two-time Grand Slam singles winner, having captured the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon Championship. She ranks third all-time in WTA career prize money, accumulating over $40 million in earnings.

You can find the latest tennis odds over on FanDuel Sportsbook.