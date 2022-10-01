Gabriel Davis is Questionable to Play Sunday for the Buffalo Bills by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Bills’ official website reports that Gabriel Davis is questionable to play Sunday for the Buffalo Bills.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/DwtOiRAwLE — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 30, 2022

Davis missed the Week 2 game due to the ankle but was able to play Week 3 versus the Miami Dolphins. In that game versus the Dolphins, however, Davis only had three receptions for 37 yards in a game that saw the Bills pass for over 400 yards. Then it was reported that Davis re-injured the ankle in practice this week and couldn’t practice Thursday. He put in a limited session on Friday, and Davis said he should be good to go on Sunday.