Giants QB Daniel Jones (Ankle) Day-to-Day, Optimistic for Week 5 by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Giants received good news on Monday regarding the status of injured starting quarterback Daniel Jones. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jones, who suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s 20-12 victory over the Chicago Bears, is considered day-to-day, and there is “optimism” the 25-year-old will be able to start Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London.

#Giants QB Daniel Jones, who left Sunday’s win with an ankle injury, is considered day-to-day, source said. While tests will continue, there is some optimism that he plays… which is good. That means Saquon Barkley can play running back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

“I feel good,” said Jones following the game. “A little sore but all good. Listen to the trainers and doctors and go from there.”

The injury forced Jones to exit Sunday’s contest, only to see backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor go down with a concussion. Jones returned to the field primarily as a decoy, as running back Saquon Barkley took most snaps from the Wildcat formation.

“When I saw Tyrod go down, I kind of realized I’m up next, I’m the quarterback,” said Barkley. “First of all, you have to give credit to D.J. coming back in the game. I can’t curse, he’s a tough you know what. Nothing but respect for him to go in and continue to fight through that for his team just shows you the type of person and type of player he is.”

If Jones isn’t available this Sunday, New York could be forced to turn to practice squad quarterback Davis Webb, with Taylor unlikely to clear the league’s concussion protocol.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the G-Men as +7.5 road underdogs on the spread and +285 on the moneyline.