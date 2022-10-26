Golden Knights F Phil Kessel Becomes NHL's New Iron Man by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel became the NHL’s new Iron Man on Tuesday, playing his 990th consecutive game – part of a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Kessel broke the record of the recently retired Keith Yandle, who set the mark last season while a member of the Philadelphia Flyers.

“I was happy to get it,” said Kessel. “It was a special night. I’m glad to get the win.”

The 35-year-old’s evening was even more memorable when he scored his 400th career goal late in the first period – his first in a Golden Knights uniform.

“Obviously, it’s a big night for him,” said head coach Bruce Cassidy. “You want to remember when you break a record with a win. To be able to score a goal, something he’s done his whole life to get to 400, I think is just great. It’s a great night for him, and we’re all happy to be part of it.”

Kessel has not missed a game since October 31, 2009. On Friday, he and the Knights will be back in action for a home tilt against the Winnipeg Jets.

