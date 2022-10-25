Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/25
Date: 10/25/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open +3   -112   O 225   -110   +120  
 Current +2.5   -110   225   -110   +118  
Phoenix Suns  Open -3   -108   U 225   -110   -142  
 Current -2.5   -110   225   -110   -138  
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Oct 23 SAC -10.0 232.5 130-125
Sat, Oct 21 DEN -5.5 230.0 123-128
Thu, Oct 18 LAL -7.5 224.5 123-109
Fri, Apr 10 NO -6.5 222.5 128-107
Tue, Apr 09 SA -7.5 219.0 100-94

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Oct 23 LAC -1.5 219.5 112-95
Sat, Oct 21 POR -5.0 224.5 111-113
Wed, Oct 19 DAL -4.0 219.5 107-105
Sun, Apr 10 SAC -10 227.5 109-116
Fri, Apr 08 UTA +3.0 229.0 111-105
Betting Insights:
  • The Golden State Warriors are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following an ATS loss.
  • The Phoenix Suns are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600.
  • Under is 7-1 in the Phoenix Suns’ last 8 overall.
  • Under is 6-0 in the Phoenix Suns’ last 6 after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game.
  • Under is 13-3 in the last 16 head-to-head meetings.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

