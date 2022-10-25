Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/25
Date: 10/25/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Golden State Warriors
|Open
|+3
|-112
|O 225
|-110
|+120
|Current
|+2.5
|-110
|225
|-110
|+118
|Phoenix Suns
|Open
|-3
|-108
|U 225
|-110
|-142
|Current
|-2.5
|-110
|225
|-110
|-138
Golden State Warriors
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Oct 23
|SAC
|-10.0
|232.5
|130-125
|Sat, Oct 21
|DEN
|-5.5
|230.0
|123-128
|Thu, Oct 18
|LAL
|-7.5
|224.5
|123-109
|Fri, Apr 10
|NO
|-6.5
|222.5
|128-107
|Tue, Apr 09
|SA
|-7.5
|219.0
|100-94
Phoenix Suns
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Oct 23
|LAC
|-1.5
|219.5
|112-95
|Sat, Oct 21
|POR
|-5.0
|224.5
|111-113
|Wed, Oct 19
|DAL
|-4.0
|219.5
|107-105
|Sun, Apr 10
|SAC
|-10
|227.5
|109-116
|Fri, Apr 08
|UTA
|+3.0
|229.0
|111-105
- The Golden State Warriors are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following an ATS loss.
- The Phoenix Suns are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600.
- Under is 7-1 in the Phoenix Suns’ last 8 overall.
- Under is 6-0 in the Phoenix Suns’ last 6 after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game.
- Under is 13-3 in the last 16 head-to-head meetings.