Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 Postponed to Friday by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

According to Mike Axisa of cbssports.com, Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather. Originally scheduled for Thursday at 7:37 p.m. ET, the game will now be played on Friday, with first pitch set for 1:07 p.m. ET.

Per Axisa, “The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies waited out a three-hour rain delay prior to playing Game 2 on Wednesday, though the Yankees and Guardians do not have a similar playable window coming their way Thursday, so the game was postponed.”

New York rode ace Gerrit Cole to a 4-1 victory in Tuesday’s Game 1, the veteran allowing one run on four hits while striking out eight across 6.1 innings.

Friday’s pitching matchup will see the Bronx Bombers send left-hander Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA) to the mound while the Guardians counter with 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA).

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Yankees at -148 on the moneyline.