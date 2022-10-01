Lance McCullers Could Start Monday for the Houston Astros by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Houston Astros hope that Lance McCullers can start Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Due to an illness, McCullers was forced to miss his last start versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCullers has only made seven starts this season but has pitched exceptionally well to the tune of a 2.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, with 45 strikeouts in 41.2 innings pitched.