Lance McCullers Could Start Monday for the Houston Astros
The Houston Astros hope that Lance McCullers can start Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Here’s the #Rays lineup for tonight pic.twitter.com/L38rTtMIAA— Neil Solondz (@neilsolondz) September 30, 2022
Due to an illness, McCullers was forced to miss his last start versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCullers has only made seven starts this season but has pitched exceptionally well to the tune of a 2.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, with 45 strikeouts in 41.2 innings pitched.
On Saturday, the Astros will take on the Tampa Bay Rays, who are still battling with the Toronto Blue Jays for the top wildcard berth in the American League and thus home-field advantage during the first round of the playoffs. The Astros will start Cristan Javier while the Rays are going with their ace, Shane McClanahan.