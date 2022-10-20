Magic G Cole Anthony Questionable for Friday vs. Hawks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (illness) has been listed as questionable for Friday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, per Khobi Prince of the Orlando Sentinel.

Cole Anthony is officially listed as questionable (illness) for Friday’s road game against the Hawks. https://t.co/NUb66UJCma — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) October 20, 2022

Anthony missed the team’s season-opening defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday and now remains questionable for Friday. His absence at Thursday’s practice doesn’t bode well for his status either. Anthony was the team’s leading scorer a season ago, so the Magic will certainly look to get him back in action as fast as possible. Orlando will hope to notch their first win of the season as sizeable underdogs against the Hawks.

In 2021, Anthony averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 65 starts. If he is unable to go, it’ll likely be Jalen Suggs at point guard for a second-straight game. Keep an eye out for updates on his status when Friday rolls around.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds

The Orlando Magic are currently 8.5-point underdogs against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.