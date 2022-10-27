Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/27
Date: 10/27/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Miami Heat  Open +7   -106   O 225.5   -110   +245  
 Current +6.5   -114   227   -106   +200  
Golden State Warriors  Open -7   -114   U 225.5   -110   -300  
 Current -6.5   -106   227   -114   -245  
Betting Insights:
  • The Golden State Warriors are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Golden State Warriors are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Miami Heat at home since the start of 2020/2021
