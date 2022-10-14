MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Astros New Odds Leader by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

After coming from behind in the first two games of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners, the Houston Astros are now the odds-on favorite to win the World Series.

Below are the top World Series odds for each playoff team remaining from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Houston Astros (+210)

It hasn’t been pretty for the Houston Astros, but they don’t ask how, they just ask how many. The top seed in the American League leads the ALDS 2-0 over the Seattle Mariners, in part due to Yordan Alvarez and his big bat. Maybe it would be a good strategy for the M’s to pitch around him moving forward in this series.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (+280)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have their NLDS matchup against the San Diego Padres tied at one, and there’s finally some uncertainty surrounding the team who posted the best record in the regular season. Even though the Friars have stolen home-field advantage, there’s a reason the Dodgers have gotten to this point, and they still should be able to find a way by San Diego in the divisional round.

3. New York Yankees (+450)

Gerrit Cole gave the New York Yankees exactly what they wanted in his first playoff start this year, which should be an encouraging thing for them, especially considering that the right-hander is coming off a regular season with plenty of ups and downs. The Yankees are sizable favorites in their series against the Cleveland Guardians to advance to the ALCS.

4. Atlanta Braves (+550)

It hasn’t been the start to the postseason that the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves were looking for, but there’s still plenty of time to right the ship as their NLDS matchup now shifts to The City of Brotherly Love.

5. Philadelphia Phillies (+1100)

With how the regular season finished for the Philadelphia Phillies, you’d have been lying if you expected them to be still around in the playoffs, let alone two victories away from playing in the NLCS. With home field now on their side, expect a rowdy crowd in Philly, who’ll be experiencing their first playoff home game since 2011.

6. San Diego Padres (+1200)

Even after getting obliterated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in their season series, the San Diego Padres find themselves well within the range of completing an upset, with the series shifting back home for Games 3 and 4 and the team feeling more confident they can upset their division rival.

7. Cleveland Guardians (+3500)

With an offense that is struggling to put together runs, you can understand why the Cleveland Guardians own the seventh-best World Series odds of just eight remaining teams. Still, their rotation still matches up well with the Yankees, so if their bats can get going, there’s value in their current price.

8. Seattle Mariners (+5000)

It’s hard to feel confident if you’re the Seattle Mariners. They’ve played two relatively strong games against the Houston Astros and led in both late, but two mistakes have them trailing in this series by what seems like an insurmountable deficit.

World Series Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook