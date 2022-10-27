NBA Bettors Cashing In On Under Wagers On Nets Star Ben Simmons Simmons is averaging 5.7 points per game in four games with the Nets by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

It’s still early in the 2022-23 NBA season, but Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Nets is off to a rocky start.

The three-time All-Star is playing his first full season in Brooklyn after being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers midway through last year, but Simmons did not play the entire 2021-22 season due to holdout and injury.

Brooklyn is seen as a title contender with the combination of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Simmons, but it’s clear the latter is a steep step down from the former two All-Stars.

That’s not an exact revelation, but Simmons has yet to pull his weight with the Nets, and bettors are taking advantage.

In Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, 95% of bettors at Caesars Sportsbook took the Under on Simmons’ points prop, which was set at 8.5 points, according to Ben Fawkes of VSiN. The seventh-year guard scored four points on 2-for-7 shooting in the Nets’ 110-99 loss at Fiserv Forum.

Simmons is not known as a volume scorer, but he does average 15.8 points per game in his career, and if the Nets want to reach their goals, Simmons needs to be more of an aggressive force on offense — Simmons averages 5.7 points per game through four games this season. The All-NBA guard did contribute nine assists, five rebounds and two steals in a game that saw head coach Steve Nash ejected for the first time in his post-playing career.

Simmons has gone Under his points prop in all four games he’s played with the Nets this season, and it’s likely a trend sportsbooks and bettors will be watching out for. The Nets take on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.