Nets' Ben Simmons Has Successful Preseason Debut

After nearly a year and a half away, Brooklyn Nets forward/guard Ben Simmons made his much-anticipated return to the court Monday, albeit in a preseason game. Simmons, who said he felt “amazing,” looked good in his 19 minutes, totaling six points, five assists, and four rebounds, giving Nets fans hope he’ll fit right in when the games count for real.

“I’m grateful just to be able to step on that floor,” said Simmons. “Step on an NBA floor again. I had a lot of fun out there.”

The Nets acquired Simmons just before last year’s trade deadline in a blockbuster deal involving star guard James Harden. However, a back injury sidelined the 26-year-old, and Simmons failed to play a single game as he watched Brooklyn get swept in the opening round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Now healthy, the three-time All-Star has an opportunity to resurrect his career by playing alongside superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Meanwhile, the Nets hope the trio can help erase a drama-filled offseason and bring an NBA title to Brooklyn.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Nets holding the third-best NBA Championship odds at +700.