New York Giants Interested in Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy
Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports that the New York Giants are interested in acquiring Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Per Vacchiano, “The Giants have a particular interest in the 6-foot-1, 193-pound Jeudy, one league source said. Jeudy’s even something of a known commodity to them since he was a freshman at Alabama in 2017 when [Brian] Daboll was the offensive coordinator there.”
The news comes a day after the G-Men dealt talented yet injury-prone wideout Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a third and sixth-round pick.
The 15th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeudy has flashed during his time in Denver but has primarily been held back by the Broncos’ never-ending quarterback woes. Through 33 career games, the 23-year-old has tallied 114 receptions for 1,709 yards and five touchdowns.
Should Jeudy land in the Big Apple, he would immediately become the go-to option in the Giants’ passing attack and could push for consistent WR3/2 numbers in all fantasy formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Giants as +3 road underdogs on the spread and +134 on the moneyline.