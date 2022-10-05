NFL Bettors Should Make Note Of Ridiculous Tom Brady Stat Before Week 5 Brady has lost three or more consecutive games just once in his career by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With a long list of incredibly impressive statistics, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to have one specific data point fly under the radar throughout his 23-year career.

Brady, who spent his first two decades with the New England Patriots prior to leaving for Tampa Bay before the 2020 campaign, has lost more than two consecutive games just one time in his career, as pointed out Monday by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. That lone losing streak (!) of more than two games took place 20 seasons ago during the 2002 campaign as the Patriots lost four straight stretching from Week 4 to Week 8.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback will take the field Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons in hopes of keeping that head-scratching stretch far in the rearview. Brady’s Buccaneers, after all, have lost two straight games to the Green Bay Packers and most recently Kansas City Chiefs and a loss Sunday at Raymond James Stadium would mark the third consecutive.

The trend of two decades probably is worth noting if your an NFL bettor, too. Perhaps betting on Tampa Bay serves as a more enticing wager given Brady’s longstanding dominance after consecutive losses.

The Buccaneers are a massive home favorite entering Week 5 against the Falcons. Tampa Bay opened as a 7.5-point home favorite and now has moved another full point to 8.5-point favorites, according to consensus data on NESNBets.com’s live odds page.

Brady will go into Week 5 after making headlines for his off-field marital troubles with supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady and Bündchen reportedly have hired divorce lawyers and are looking into dividing their assets. How those reports will impact Brady in the short term might be worth paying attention to, as well.