NFL Odds: Five Most Popular Week 7 Bets In Eyes Of Betting Public The majority of the public believes the Patriots will handle the Bears by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Interested in making a wager on Week 7 in the NFL? The betting public has indicated plenty of popular plays across the league’s slate.

Here are five of the most lopsided moneyline, spread and total bets entering the Week 7 slate, as shared Friday by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers moneyline -660 at Carolina Panthers

No way Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will fall flat again, right? The public doesn’t seem to think so. Tampa Bay is responsible for the largest moneyline handle with 91% of the handle representing 86% of bets, which is among the most lopsided as well. It’s worth noting the Buccaneers were the most popular bet in Week 6, too, with many losing when Tampa Bay was outlasted by the lowly Pittsburgh Steelers. The Panthers, though, might have been the worst team in the league before trading their best player, Christian McCaffrey. Tampa Bay is a 13-point road favorite entering the contest.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos Under -120

Have you seen the Broncos’ offense this season? Denver’s brutal attack, which ranks last in points scored and third-worst in first downs, has looked horrendous in a number of primetime slates and the public isn’t quick to forget. And now the Broncos will be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson. The Jets surprisingly are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, but now will face a Denver defense that ranks third in yards and fourth in points allowed. Ninety percent of the handle on the total is on the Under, which is the lowest on the board at over/ under 39 points. It represents 55% of tickets, depicting there are some big bets made. When it comes to picking a side, the Jets are responsible for the majority of moneyline bets with 88% of the handle and 83% of tickets.

Las Vegas Raiders moneyline -315 vs. Houston Texans

The 1-4 Raiders have lost two games by less than a field goal, including their most recent loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the public is firmly behind Las Vegas entering Week 7. The Raiders are responsible for 89% of the moneyline handle and 87% of the moneyline tickets against the 1-3-1 Texans.

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

It was the 49ers who made NFL headlines this week by adding McCaffrey, but the public still is riding with Patrick Mahomes and company. Kansas City is responsible for 88% of spread bets and 77% of the spread handle to cover the two points in San Francisco. The Chiefs also have gained 87% of the moneyline handle and 83% of moneyline bets. The 49ers, who have seen their futures bets move rather significantly since adding McCaffrey, are a bit depleted on the defensive side of the ball with McCaffrey’s role likely limited in Week 7.

New England Patriots moneyline -380 vs. Chicago Bears

The betting public might not know who will be starting behind center for the Patriots, but they do know how terrible the Bears’ offense has been, and that’s enough. Chicago is as one-dimensional as it gets on offense, something head coach Bill Belichick probably is salivating over after New England’s defense just shut down the Cleveland Browns, one of the league’s best rushing attacks, in Week 6. The Patriots have received 86% of the moneyline handle, which represents 80% of moneyline tickets ahead of “Monday Night Football” in Foxboro.