NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Bills Bet Down by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

After a big road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills have again been bet down as the favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Buffalo Bills +290 (Last week: +450, #1)

The Buffalo Bills know very well that the game they need to win is against the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, but that shouldn’t take away from their big Week 6 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

2. Philadelphia Eagles +550 (Last week: +650, #2)

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL through six weeks of action. The Birds took it to their NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday Night Football, which should play a significant factor in their hopes of being the top seed in their conference.

3. Kansas City Chiefs +800 (Last week: +650, #2)

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills, which doesn’t mean they aren’t a significant threat in the overall Super Bowl picture.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1100 (Last week: +950, #4)

Things didn’t go smoothly for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, dropping a 20-18 loss on the road. The Bucs haven’t been able to put together a ton of consistency to begin their 2022 campaign.

5. Minnesota Vikings +1700 (Last week: 2000, #8)

With the struggles of the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings have already picked up a two-game lead atop the NFC North, leading to their Super Bowl odds being bet down.

6. (Tie) Los Angeles Chargers +1800 (Last week: +2000, #8)

Even though the Los Angeles Chargers boast a 4-2 record, with how they’ve played in many of their victories, it’s hard to put them in the class of contending teams in the NFL right now.

6. (Tie) Baltimore Ravens +1800 (Last week: +1400, #6)

The Baltimore Ravens have the pieces to compete, but another difficult loss on the road to the New York Giants doesn’t provide confidence in them moving forward.

8. San Francisco 49ers +1900 (Last week: 1300, #5)

Many of the top teams on this list were upset in Week 6, which was no different for the San Francisco 49ers. They dropped a 28-14 decision to the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

9. (Tie) Green Bay Packers +2000 (Last week: +1400, #6)

With Green Bay Packers schedule, not many people would have predicted that they’d be sitting at .500 after six weeks of play.

9. (Tie) Dallas Cowboys +2000 (Last week: +2000, #8)

Despite the Dallas Cowboys losing to one of their biggest rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, they showed enough that should make other teams fearful of a returning Dak Prescott.

Super Bowl Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook