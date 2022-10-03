NFL Week 5 Lines: Big Betting Favorites Everywhere You Look We've got eight favorites of a touchdown or more by Mike Cole 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Week 4 in the NFL was highly entertaining, but a first look at the Week 5 odds and betting lines indicate some snoozers.

The Monday morning lines show eight games with spreads of at least a touchdown, and that includes the Buffalo Bills opening as massive 14-point favorites against a Pittsburgh Steelers team that could be bringing a rookie, Kenny Pickett, to Orchard Park to make his first career start. We also have another London game, as the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will cross the pond where Aaron Rodgers and company open as 8-point chalk.

Here are the Week 5 lines and totals, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

Indianapolis Colts at (-3) Denver Broncos, 43

SUNDAY OCT. 9

New York Giants vs. (-8) Green Bay Packers, 41.5 (in London)

Detroit Lions at (-2.5) New England Patriots, 47

(-3) Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 44.5

(-2.5) Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders, 42.5

(-3) Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns, 48.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-14) Buffalo Bills, 47

Seattle Seahawks at (-5) New Orleans Saints, 43.5

Atlanta Falcons at (-8.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 47.5

Houston Texans at (-7) Jacksonville Jaguars, 44

Chicago Bears at (-7) Minnesota Vikings, 43

(-4.5) San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers, 39

(-6) Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals, 49.5

Dallas Cowboys at (-6) Los Angeles Rams, 45.5

Cincinnati Bengals at (-3.5) Baltimore Ravens, 48.5

MONDAY, OCT. 10

Las Vegas Raiders at (-7) Kansas City Chiefs, 52