NFL Week 6 Lines: Two Possible Championship Previews On Tap

It’s quite possible Week 6 of the NFL season could be an early preview of conference championship weekend.

There’s no debate as to the two best games on the Week 6 schedule. First, you have the Buffalo Bills visiting the Kansas City Chiefs for a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship Game, and that’s followed by a “Sunday Night Football” showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. One could easily make the case that this quartet of contenders has made for the four best teams in the league through five weeks, especially when factoring in Dak Prescott’s absence in Dallas.

DraftKings Sportsbook offers a “Name the Finalists” bet in which you can place an advanced wager on the Super Bowl matchup. Here are the favorites ahead of the Chiefs on “Monday Night Football.”

Bills vs. Eagles (+900)

Bills vs. Buccaneers (+1400)

Chiefs vs. Eagles (+1400)

Bills vs. Packers (+1800)

Bills vs. 49ers (+1800)

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers (+2200)

Bills vs. Vikings (+2200

Bills vs. Cowboys (+2800)

It should be fun.

Here are the opening NFL Week 6 lines for those games and the rest of the slate.

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

Washington Commanders at (-1) Chicago Bears, 39.5

SUNDAY, OCT. 16

(-8) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 43

(-1) Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints, 44

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-1.5) Indianapolis Colts, 41

New England Patriots at (-2.5) Cleveland Browns, 42

New York Jets at (-7.5) Green Bay Packers, 44.5

(-5.5) Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants, 43.5

(-3) Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins, 45.5

(-6) San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons, 42.5

Carolina Panthers at (-9) Los Angeles Rams, 41.5

(-2.5) Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 51

(-2) Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 54

Dallas Cowboys at (-5.5) Philadelphia Eagles, 43.5

MONDAY, OCT. 17

Denver Broncos at (-6.5) Los Angeles Chargers, 46