NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Blues Game Picks by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Two teams expected to compete for playoff positions will collide tonight, with the Los Angeles Kings visiting the St. Louis Blues.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Neither the Blues nor the Kings have had much consistency, but that could change when these clubs face off tonight. The Kings have posted a 5-5 record, while the Blues sit at 3-4 after losing four straight games. After blowing a 3-1 lead to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday before falling 7-4, the Blues are in disarray. With the amount of talent on its roster, it’s hard to see St. Louis struggling over a long stretch, so playing a team that’s started slowly could benefit them.

Regarding the expected goalie matchup, look for the Kings to start Jonathan Quick or Cal Petersen, seeing as they’ve continued to play in tandem early on. Meanwhile, the Blues will likely counter with Jordan Binnington. Neither of the Kings’ goalies has performed well, considering they’ve allowed 41 goals over ten games. Binnington started strong but has come crashing down, posting a .903 save percentage. Neither goalie provides a lot of confidence, so we could have another high-scoring affair.

Eventually, the Blues’ inconsistencies will wear off, but the Kings present a unique challenge after coming off a significant victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. It’s a lovely building block for LA entering this road matchup and makes the visitors an enticing play at +100 on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Kings moneyline (+100)

One thing that’s stood out is how many goals both teams have allowed. Those numbers will likely slow down, but for now, it’s a big concern and one of the reasons they’ve continued to struggle. With the Kings and Blues boasting deep forward pools, many goals could be scored tonight. Neither team was expected to struggle defensively, but there are concerns heading into tonight’s game. With the total set relatively low at six, it’s hard to avoid the over at -110.

Best Bet: Over 6 (-110)

Some of the Blues’ top forwards haven’t started the season well, but it appears that after Saturday, things could be headed in a positive direction for one of their forwards. Jordan Kyrou scored a pair of goals in the team’s losing effort to the Habs and is poised to build off last season, where he tallied 75 points. He’s only managed to score three goals over seven games, but it’s hard to see his numbers not continuing to increase. With Kyrou listed at an appetizing +200 to score, it’s a price that’s hard to ignore.

Best Prop: Jordan Kyrou to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+200)