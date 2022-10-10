NLDS Key Players and Matchups: Phillies-Braves

Aaron Nola has been nothing short of spectacular over his past two starts. He was perfect through 6.2 innings in a playoff-clinching victory against Houston last week and followed it up with a Game 2 gem against St. Louis. Nola hasn’t been

horrible

in five starts against Atlanta with a 3.67 ERA, but not what they need as the presumptive Game 3 starter. Still, it is hard to name more than 2-3 pitchers that remain in the postseason that look more electric than Nola right now, so fading him is a challenging play to make, but you would be getting good value on the Braves if you anticipate Nola to struggle.