Orioles Closer Felix Bautista Out For Rest of Season by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Baltimore Orioles will go the rest of the way without their closer in the midst of a breakout campaign. Felix Bautista will be shut down for the remainder of the season with a left knee issue. The O’s placed Bautista on the 15-day injured list retroactive to October 1st, which officially ends his season.

Bautista broke out as the Orioles stopper after Jorge LÃ³pez was shipped to the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline. The 27-year-old picked up 15 saves for Baltimore, with 12 coming in August and September. Bautista also added 88 strikeouts in 65.2 innings, with a 2.19 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and a .167 opponent’s batting average. The rookie hurler will surely get some votes for AL Rookie of the Year.

Baltimore will finish their season by hosting the playoff-bound Toronto Blue Jays. The O’s meet Toronto for a three-game series at home to close out 2022.

