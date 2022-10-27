Packers WR Allen Lazard Misses Practice Thursday by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Aaron Rodgers (with right thumb taped) was back after missing yesterday.



Rashan Gary was in pads, a sign he’s progressed through the concussion protocol.



Elgton Jenkins also was back.



DNPs: Lazard, Jean-Charles, Bakhtiari, Lewis. pic.twitter.com/3WLaShnFAU — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 27, 2022

Lazard would be a massive loss to what might already be the worst receiving corps in the NFL. The Packers face their toughest test of the season as they travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday. No Lazard would leave quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a plethora of inexperienced pass-catchers that lack any chemistry with him on the field. This is going to be a situation to keep an eye on heading into the weekend.

In 2022, Lazard has made 26 receptions on 41 targets for 340 yards and four touchdowns. If he is unable to go, expect Romeo Doubs and Sammy Watkins to see an uptick in targets.

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills Odds

The Green Bay Packers are currently 10.5-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.