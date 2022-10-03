Panthers QB Sam Darnold (Ankle) Not Close to Return by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, eligible to come off injured reserve, is still a ways away from his recovery from a high ankle sprain.

Panthers’ QB Sam Darnold is now eligible to come off of injured reserve, but he’s still not close to being from the high ankle sprain he suffered in late August, per source. It’s still, in the words of a source, “going to be a while.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2022

Darnold suffered the injury during the Panthers’ final preseason game on August 26 and has been sidelined ever since. The struggles of current starter Baker Mayfield have Carolina fans clamoring for Darnold to take over under center once back to full health.

Week 4 was yet another uninspiring performance from Mayfield, the former first overall pick completing 22 of 36 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the Panthers’ 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Mayfield also had a startling five throws batted down at the line of scrimmage as the boo birds were in full effect at Bank of America Stadium.

With Darnold not close to a return, Carolina is likely stuck with Mayfield for the foreseeable future.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Panthers as +4.5 home underdogs on the spread and +180 on the moneyline for Week 5’s contest against the San Francisco 49ers.