Patriots Going With Bailey Zappe at QB vs. Lions Sunday

Bailey Zappe will start Sunday for the New England Patriots, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

This is not a surprise, as Mac Jones was expected to miss multiple weeks due to an ankle injury. The Patriots, however, are playing it close to the vest with exactly how long Jones might be out of the lineup, which leaves everyone guessing each week as to who might start at quarterback.

Zappe, to the shock of no one, didn’t throw the ball a whole bunch in his first NFL start versus the Green Bay Packers. He went 10-15 for 99 yards and a score in what was eventually a 27-24 overtime loss. This week Zappe gets the defensively challenged Detroit Lions. The Lions have scored the most points in the NFL through the first four weeks of the season but have also given up the most points.