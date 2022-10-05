Patriots' Mac Jones Returns to Practice Wednesday by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday after missing last weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. According to New England Patriots writer for

The Athletic Chad Graff Jones was back rocking a throwback helmet they will wear against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Notes from Patriots practice:

— Mac Jones was back.

— Tyquan Thornton was present, but remains on IR.

— Lawrence Guy was back after missing last Sunday’s game.

— Patriots were practicing in the throwback helmets that they’ll wear Sunday (modeled here by Jalen Mills). pic.twitter.com/ZlrcIQgO6n — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) October 5, 2022

Still, there is no guarantee that Jones will be one of those Pats donning throwbacks, as today’s practice was a very light session. The second-year pivot has his ankles heavily taped, and Bill Belichick said he is making progress but called him day to day. While it is encouraging and a sign that Jones will likely suit up Sunday, be aware that you may have to look elsewhere to plug in a QB.

In 2022, Jones has completed 66 percent of his passes for 786 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions in three games. Keep an eye out for a potential timeline on Jones’s injury as he recovers from the ankle sprain.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the New England Patriots are currently -3.5-point home favorites and -172 on the moneyline when they host the Detroit Lions this weekend.