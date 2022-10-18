Patriots Receiver Tyquan Thornton Could Be Sneaky Rookie Breakout New England needs more speed on offense, which the rookie can provide by Jason Ounpraseuth Just now

Tyquan Thornton showed what he could do in Week 6 against the Browns, and the second-round wide receiver could be sneaky choice for NFL Rookie of the Year.

The New England Patriots rookie caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown off five targets against Cleveland. Thornton also rushed for 16 yards and a touchdown off three carries.

Thornton blended in well with fellow rookie Bailey Zappe, who also has a shot at Rookie of the Year. The 22-year-old did take advantage of Kendrick Bourne leaving the game due to a reported turf toe injury. But the Patriots still showed off the speed Thornton flashed at the NFL Combine.

His impressive second game of his NFL career has caught the attention of bookmakers who boosted up his odds to 25-to-1 on DraftKings Sportsbook. That is good for 10th-shortest odds behind Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (18-to-1), Zappe and New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

Thornton’s case is admittedly a thin one on a Patriots team that prefers to run the ball over airing it out, but Zappe showed in Week 6 the Patriots can be efficient in doing both.

A crowded wide receiver room can also dampen the rookie’s chances, as well. Despite trade interest, New England reportedly has no plans on shipping away Kendrick Bourne. Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker remain the top two wide receivers in the room, and there’s also Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, who the Patriots also sought to feature more in the offense.

A bet on Thornton is a pure bet on talent — a $100 bet on the wide receiver to win Rookie of the Year would pay out $2,600. New England could use more speed on offense, and its designed plays for the rookie hint the coaching staff sees what Thornton can bring to the table.

Other top contenders are on inconsistent teams or receive unreliable production on a weekly basis. If Thornton can establish himself as a top receiving option, he could be in the mix for Rookie of the Year.