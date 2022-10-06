Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Limited in Practice on Thursday by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday, per Dan Roche of CBS.

Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Garrett Gilbert – no Brian Hoyer(concussion) – QBs present the media viewing portion of #Patriots practice Thursday. Jonnu Smith, Jakobi Meyers, Lawrence Guy all present. @wbz pic.twitter.com/7axLqtOoMp — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 6, 2022

Meyers has not played since suffering the ankle injury in Week 2 even after a week of limited practices prior to last Sunday. His status is still very much up in the air, but the Patriots may be a bit more aggressive to get him out there in what feels like a winnable game against the Detroit Lions. Rookie third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely be under center and he’ll need all the help he can get in the passing game for his first career start.

In two games this season, Meyers has made 13 receptions on 19 targets for 150 yards. If he is unable to go, expect DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor to see some heightened workload in the outing.

Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots Odds

The New England Patriots are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Detroit Lions on Sunday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.