Pats' Mac Jones Will Miss Second Straight Game vs. Browns by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Bailey Zappe show continues for the New England Patriots in Week 6. Field Yates tweeted that Mac Jones is officially inactive for Sunday’s showdown against the Cleveland Browns, meaning Zappe will start under center for the second consecutive game.

Officially active: Kyle Pitts, Raheem Mostert, Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst.



Officially inactive: Chris Olave, Julio Jones, Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Nick Bosa. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 16, 2022

Jones was reportedly making progress as he rehabilitated his ankle injury, but not enough to play against the Browns. There’s no timetable for when he may return to the gridiron, leaving Zappe with the keys to the Patriots’ offense.

The rookie quarterback looked good in his first career start, completing 81.0% of his passes for 188 yards, a touchdown, and an interception; however, Zappe won’t have the same supporting cast behind him Sunday. Damien Harris won’t play in Cleveland.

The Patriots are coming off a momentum-building 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions last week. Still, the betting odds favor the home team, with FanDuel Sportsbook installing the Browns as -2.5 favorites for the AFC battle.