Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

12 minutes ago

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/26
Date: 10/26/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -1   -108   O 216   -110   -112  
 Current -2   -110   212   -110   -124  
Toronto Raptors  Open +1   -112   U 216   -110   -104  
 Current +2   -110   212   -110   +106  
Projected Core:

Philadelphia 76ers

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   26.5 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   16.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   11.8 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.5 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PF  Precious Achiuwa   10.5 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. C  Joel Embiid   26.8 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   26.8 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
3. PG  Tyrese Maxey   17.3 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SF  Tobias Harris   15.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PG  DeAnthony Melton   6.3 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. SF  P.J. Tucker   4.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Oct 24 IND -12.5 228.5 120-106
Sat, Oct 22 SA -13.5 224.0 114-105
Thu, Oct 20 MIL -4.0 224.5 90-88
Tue, Oct 18 BOS +3.0 216.0 126-117
Thu, May 12 MIA -2.5 206.0 99-90

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Oct 24 MIA +4.0 214.5 98-90
Sat, Oct 22 MIA +3.5 216.5 112-109
Fri, Oct 21 BKN +3.0 226.5 109-105
Wed, Oct 19 CLE -2.5 216.0 108-105
Thu, Apr 28 PHI +1.0 209.5 132-97
Betting Insights:
  • The Toronto Raptors are 7-6 (.538) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Toronto Raptors are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Toronto Raptors are 9-3 (.750) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers at home off two or more days rest over their last 12 games
  • The Toronto Raptors are 15-6 (.714) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers at home over their last 21 games
Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

