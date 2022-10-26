Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/26
Date: 10/26/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Philadelphia 76ers
|Open
|-1
|-108
|O 216
|-110
|-112
|Current
|-2
|-110
|212
|-110
|-124
|Toronto Raptors
|Open
|+1
|-112
|U 216
|-110
|-104
|Current
|+2
|-110
|212
|-110
|+106
Projected Core:
Philadelphia 76ers
|1.
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|26.5 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|16.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists
|3.
|SF
|Scottie Barnes
|14.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|4.
|SF
|OG Anunoby
|11.8 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Gary Trent Jr.
|18.5 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Precious Achiuwa
|10.5 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
Toronto Raptors
|1.
|C
|Joel Embiid
|26.8 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
|2.
|SG
|James Harden
|26.8 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|17.3 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Tobias Harris
|15.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
|5.
|PG
|DeAnthony Melton
|6.3 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
|6.
|SF
|P.J. Tucker
|4.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Philadelphia 76ers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Oct 24
|IND
|-12.5
|228.5
|120-106
|Sat, Oct 22
|SA
|-13.5
|224.0
|114-105
|Thu, Oct 20
|MIL
|-4.0
|224.5
|90-88
|Tue, Oct 18
|BOS
|+3.0
|216.0
|126-117
|Thu, May 12
|MIA
|-2.5
|206.0
|99-90
Toronto Raptors
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Oct 24
|MIA
|+4.0
|214.5
|98-90
|Sat, Oct 22
|MIA
|+3.5
|216.5
|112-109
|Fri, Oct 21
|BKN
|+3.0
|226.5
|109-105
|Wed, Oct 19
|CLE
|-2.5
|216.0
|108-105
|Thu, Apr 28
|PHI
|+1.0
|209.5
|132-97
Betting Insights:
- The Toronto Raptors are 7-6 (.538) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
- The Toronto Raptors are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
- The Toronto Raptors are 9-3 (.750) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers at home off two or more days rest over their last 12 games
- The Toronto Raptors are 15-6 (.714) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers at home over their last 21 games