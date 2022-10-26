Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/26

Date: 10/26/2022 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Philadelphia 76ers Open -1 -108 O 216 -110 -112 Current -2 -110 212 -110 -124 Toronto Raptors Open +1 -112 U 216 -110 -104 Current +2 -110 212 -110 +106

Philadelphia 76ers Projected Core: 1. PF Pascal Siakam 26.5 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists 2. PG Fred VanVleet 16.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists 3. SF Scottie Barnes 14.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 4. SF OG Anunoby 11.8 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 5. SG Gary Trent Jr. 18.5 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 6. PF Precious Achiuwa 10.5 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists Toronto Raptors 1. C Joel Embiid 26.8 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 2. SG James Harden 26.8 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists 3. PG Tyrese Maxey 17.3 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 4. SF Tobias Harris 15.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 5. PG DeAnthony Melton 6.3 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists 6. SF P.J. Tucker 4.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Philadelphia 76ers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Oct 24 IND -12.5 228.5 120-106 Sat, Oct 22 SA -13.5 224.0 114-105 Thu, Oct 20 MIL -4.0 224.5 90-88 Tue, Oct 18 BOS +3.0 216.0 126-117 Thu, May 12 MIA -2.5 206.0 99-90 Last 5 Against The Spread: Toronto Raptors DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Oct 24 MIA +4.0 214.5 98-90 Sat, Oct 22 MIA +3.5 216.5 112-109 Fri, Oct 21 BKN +3.0 226.5 109-105 Wed, Oct 19 CLE -2.5 216.0 108-105 Thu, Apr 28 PHI +1.0 209.5 132-97