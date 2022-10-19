Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Phillies @ Padres – First Pitch: 4:35 p.m. ET
Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 88°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Phillies
|-1.5
|-119
|O 6.5
|-123
|+101
|Open
|+168
|7
|-102
|-104
|Current
|Padres
|+1.5
|+139
|U 6.5
|+102
|-121
|Open
|-205
|7
|-120
|-112
|Current
Odds Courtesy of FanDuel SportsbookProjected Lineups:
Phillies
Starting Pitcher: Aaron Nola: 11-13, 3.25 ERA, 10.32 K/9
|1.
|LF
|Kyle Schwarber
|.218, 46 HR, 94 RBI
|2.
|1B
|Rhys Hoskins
|.246, 30 HR, 79 RBI
|3.
|C
|J.T. Realmuto
|.276, 22 HR, 84 RBI
|4.
|DH
|Bryce Harper
|.286, 18 HR, 65 RBI
|5.
|RF
|Nick Castellanos
|.263, 13 HR, 62 RBI
|6.
|3B
|Alec Bohm
|.280, 13 HR, 72 RBI
|7.
|2B
|Jean Segura
|.277, 10 HR, 33 RBI
|8.
|CF
|Matt Vierling
|.246, 6 HR, 32 RBI
|9.
|SS
|Edmundo Sosa
|.227, 2 HR, 21 RBI
Padres
Starting Pitcher: Blake Snell: 8-10, 3.38 ERA, 12.02 K/9
|1.
|LF
|Jurickson Profar
|.243, 15 HR, 58 RBI
|2.
|RF
|Juan Soto
|.242, 27 HR, 62 RBI
|3.
|3B
|Manny Machado
|.298, 32 HR, 102 RBI
|4.
|DH
|Josh Bell
|.266, 17 HR, 71 RBI
|5.
|2B
|Jake Cronenworth
|.240, 17 HR, 88 RBI
|6.
|1B
|Wil Myers
|.261, 7 HR, 41 RBI
|7.
|SS
|Ha-Seong Kim
|.251, 11 HR, 59 RBI
|8.
|CF
|Trent Grisham
|.184, 17 HR, 53 RBI
|9.
|C
|Austin Nola
|.251, 4 HR, 40 RBI
Betting Insights:
- The Philadelphia Phillies are 4-1 (.800) vs. the San Diego Padres on the road in 2022
- The Philadelphia Phillies are 4-2 (.667) vs. the San Diego Padres on the road over the last three seasons
- The Philadelphia Phillies are 5-3 (.625) vs. the San Diego Padres in 2022
- The Philadelphia Phillies are 7-5 (.583) vs. the San Diego Padres over the last three seasons
- The over hit in 6 of the San Diego Padres last 12 games vs. the Philadelphia Phillies over the last three seasons
- The Philadelphia Phillies have won their last 3 games vs. the San Diego Padres on the road