Public Betting High On MVP Season For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Williamson missed the 2021-22 season due to a foot injury by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a Jones fracture in his right foot, but bettors are hoping for a big season from the Pelicans star.

New Orleans looks to make some noise in the Western Conference with CJ McCollum on-board for a full year, along with Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valančiūnas to add to an interesting roster.

The ceiling for Willie Green’s team will likely be dependent on Williamson’s health. Entering his fourth year in the NBA, the 22-year-old has not played more than 65 games in his career due to injuries or rest.

But when he has played, Williamson has flashed the talent that was promised when he was picked first overall in the 2019 draft, and earned an All-Star nod in the 2020-21 season.

The Pelicans showed their faith in their young star by granting him five-year extension worth $193 million guaranteed, which can increase to $231 million if he is named to an All-NBA team this season.

That contract incentive may be why bettors are backing Williamson to win NBA MVP. The New Orleans forward is leading tickets at Caesars Sportsbook at 17.9% and is second in handle at 12.1%, according to editorial content writer Max Meyer. When MVP odds were first released, Williamson was at 60-to-1, but now those odds have shortened to 18-to-1. This means a $100 bet on the 22-year-old to win MVP this season would pay out $1,900.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is the favorite heading into the beginning of the season at +390 with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo behind him at +575.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who is tied with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant for fourth-shortest odds at 10-to-1, is fifth in tickets and handle.

The NBA season kicks off Oct. 18, and fans will have to wait and see who gets off to a good start for their potential MVP campaign.