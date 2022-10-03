Raiders HC Josh McDaniels Praises RB Josh Jacobs by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Entering the 2022 NFL season, little was expected of Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. The Raiders welcomed a new regime, selected fellow rusher Zamir White in the draft, and declined Jacobs’s fifth-year option.

To the surprise of many, Jacobs has proven to be the team’s workhorse in the year’s early going, culminating in a career-high 89% snap share in Week 4’s 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos. In fact, Sunday was a career day all around for the former first-round pick, with Jacobs also setting new highs in rushing yards (144) on 28 carries to go along with two scores.

“He’s one of the best runners that I’ve ever been around,” said Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. “Take that for what it’s worth. I’ve been around some good ones. He has a great ability to make yards after contact. He has a great ability to make yards even if there’s not a lot there right away.”

Evolving into one of fantasy football’s best values, Jacobs will look to keep the good times rolling in Week 5 when the Raiders travel to Arrowhead Stadium to battle the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Raiders as +7.5 road underdogs on the spread and +285 on the moneyline.