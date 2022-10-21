Raiders 'Hopeful' WR Hunter Renfrow Can Play vs. Texans by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he is “hopeful” that wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (hip) and tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) can both play on Sunday against the Houston Texans, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels says WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) will practice today, not so sure of TE Darren Waller (hamstring), though remains hopeful that both could play Sunday vs. #Texans… — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 21, 2022

Both have had nearly two weeks to recover after the Raiders had their bye last weekend. They are the most important pass-catchers on the offense behind Davante Adams. Having neither would be a crucial blow to the passing production. Keep an eye out for their official game statuses as the weekend rolls on.

In 2022, Renfrow has made 14 receptions on 20 targets for 105 yards in three games. Waller has made 16 receptions on 24 targets for 175 yards and a touchdown in five games. If they cannot go, expect wide receiver Mack Hollins and tight end Foster Moreau to be more relied on in the passing game.

Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders are seven-point favorites against the Houston Texans on Sunday, with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.