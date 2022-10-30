Raiders' TE Darren Wallers Will Test Hamstring in Warm-Ups

by

4 hours ago

Depending on how warm-ups go, the Las Vegas Raiders could have one of Derek Carr’s favorite targets back in the lineup. Adam Schefter reports that Darren Waller will test his hamstring pre-game, and if it holds up, he’ll take to the field against the New Orleans Saints. 

The Raiders’ tight end was last on the field in Week 5 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, a game in which he played only eight snaps before leaving. Otherwise, Waller has been up to his usual antics. The former Pro-Bowler has 16 receptions on 24 targets for 175 yards and a touchdown, effectively in four games

Foster Moreau has filled in for Waller over the past couple of games. If Waller isn’t cleared to play, Moreau should be out with the starters. 

As it stands now, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raiders lined as modest -1.5 road chalk; however, that line could dip marginally if Waller is forced to sit out.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Picked For You

Related