Raiders WR Davante Adams Returns to Practice on Friday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (illness) returned to team practice on Friday, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

Yup, #Raiders WR Davante Adams is at practice today after missing the previous two days with illness. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 28, 2022

Adams has been battling what has been reported as a bad flu, which has been going around the team’s facility. His return to practice is promising for his status on Sunday after being absent all week. Keep your eyes peeled for his official ruling as the weekend rolls on. The Raiders will take on the New Orleans Saints in a matchup both teams need to win to maintain their postseason hopes.

In 2022, Adams has made 37 receptions on 63 targets for 509 yards and five touchdowns in six starts. If he can go, it limits the fantasy production for Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller within the offense.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders are 1.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, with the total set at 49.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.