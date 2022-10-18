Rams and 49ers Interested in Trade for Christian McCaffrey by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are joining the Buffalo Bills in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both teams are showing interest in acquiring the talented back ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

The Rams backfield is messy right now, with reports saying Cam Akers wants out of LA. Darrell Henderson has taken the lion’s share of snaps with Akers gone, but CMC would be a considerable upgrade.

San Francisco is a team that defines itself via the run and isn’t expecting to get Elijah Mitchell for a few more weeks. Jeff Wilson has been the starter, but again McCaffrey would be a significant improvement.

In 2022, McCaffrey attempted 85 rushes for 393 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns. He has also made 33 receptions for 277 yards and a touchdown catch.

Carolina has been open to trading their superstar since Summer, and the price tag is thought to be at least a first-round pick

McCaffrey has the fourth shortest odds to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year at +1000 on FanDuel Sportsbook.