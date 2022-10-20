Saints QB Andy Dalton Expected to Start Thursday vs. Cardinals by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports, New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals.

This would be Dalton’s fourth straight start as he continues to fill in for the injured Jameis Winston. New Orleans has gone 1-2 across Dalton’s three outings, its offense averaging 30 points per game over that stretch.

Winston, recovering from multiple back fractures, was removed from the Saints’ injury report but is still not 100%.

Should Dalton get the nod, he will be without a full complement of weapons, as wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have been ruled OUT. However, the Saints are expected to welcome back Chris Olave after he missed last week’s contest due to a concussion. Olave should be in line for a hefty target share as the clear-cut number-one option in the passing game and is a solid WR2 with WR1 upside in all fantasy formats.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Saints as +2.5 road underdogs on the spread and +130 on the moneyline.